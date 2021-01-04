Vibe’s Agency Thanks “Unanswered Questions” For Airing Update To Clarify Chart Manipulation Accusations

Vibe’s company MAJOR9 has shared one other assertion in regards to the chart manipulation accusations that have been made in opposition to the duo.

In November 2019, Block B’s Park Kyung accused a number of artists, together with Vibe, of partaking in sajaegi (the manipulation of music charts and streaming numbers by an artist or company). In January 2020, SBS’s investigative journalism program “Unanswered Questions” aired a particular coping with the problem of digital sajaegi. Following the printed, MAJOR9 launched a assertion saying that the printed was deceptive and defined why sajaegi wouldn’t be worthwhile to them.

On the January 2, 2021 broadcast of “Unanswered Questions,” the present adopted up on their previous episode about sajaegi and defined that Park Kyung had been fined for defamation for his sajaegi accusations.

In response to the follow-up report by this system, MAJOR9 launched a press release to thank the present and clarify their efforts to clear Vibe of the accusation. Learn the assertion under.

Hiya, that is MAJOR9. First, we want to as soon as once more thank the many individuals who treasure and present unchanging assist for Vibe and our different artists. We’ve got seen the follow-up report in regards to the content material that aired on SBS’s “Unanswered Questions” on January 4, 2020 by way of this system’s January 2, 2021 broadcast. We at MAJOR9 have labored exhausting throughout roughly one yr because the preliminary broadcast to show the falsity of the accusations and to rectify the false picture of sajaegi that was positioned on our company’s artists. To at the present time, we’re persevering with to taking all potential measures in response to each civil and felony legal guidelines, equivalent to making requests to investigative our bodies to research for proof that the accusations that have been offered within the broadcast don’t have anything to do with us and asking music streaming websites and associated establishments to cooperate with the investigation. Relating to the report that was broadcasted belatedly, we want to thank the manufacturing staff of SBS’s “Unanswered Questions” for making the troublesome choice to launch a follow-up report and offering a possibility to rectify the falsities no less than now. We hope that the follow-up report from SBS’s “Unanswered Questions” will change into a possibility for making honest judgements with out including gasoline to speculations as if they’re true and that different singers who will spend their complete lives doing music won’t be victims of speculations and stigma. Furthermore, we hope that in 2021, there will likely be days that we will come collectively for the glad and joyful music and levels that have been put apart for now. We at MAJOR9 will proceed to do our greatest because the administration firm of Vibe and different artists. Thanks.

