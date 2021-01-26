Vicarious Visions would have teamed up with Blizzard for a Diablo 2 remake

Following news that Vicarious Visions is joining Blizzard Entertainment, a report would indicate that the studio is now aiming to work on the Diablo franchise, including an alleged remake of Diablo 2.

As reported by Bloomberg, Vicarious Visions, the studio behind games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has been working with Blizzard since last year, even though the studio union announcement came this end of week.

Until 2020, the Diablo 2 remake would have been in the hands of Blizzard’s Team 1, located in Irvine, Californa, in the fields they dedicate to working on classic games. His latest title: Warcraft III: Reforged was not received overly positively and has a Metacritic rating of 59.

Internal documents reviewed by Bloomberg show the game was flawed by poor planning, lack of communication and a rushed launch due to financial pressure among other factors.

The supposed remake in which Vicarious Visions is supposed to work would have the name, for now, of Diablo II: Resurrected.