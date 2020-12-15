Vice Admiral Srikant passed away due to COVID-19: Navy submariner Vice Admiral Srikanth dies from Corona

Indian Navy’s seniormost submariner Vice Admiral Srikant passed away due to COVID19 NEWS: Indian Navy’s seniormost submarine Vice Admiral Srikanth has died on Monday night due to a Corona (COVID-19) virus infection. Also Read – Parliament Session News: Winter session of Parliament will not happen, Government may call budget session in January

Navy's seniormost submariner Vice Admiral Srikant passed away due to COVID19 related complications in Delhi last night. He was Director-General of Project Seabird & had earlier held appointments of Inspector General Nuclear Safety & Commandant of NDC: Indian Navy Officers pic.twitter.com/L18athKWYv

– ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Let us know that after the arrival of 22,065 new cases of Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours in India, the total cases of infection in the country increased to 99,06,165. At the same time, after the death of 354 more people, the death toll increased to 1,43,709. There are 3,39,820 people undergoing treatment for corona virus in the country and 94,22,636 people have become infection free.