Vice Appoints ITV Studios’ Bea Hegedus to Lead Global Distribution

ITV Studios govt Bea Hegedus is becoming a member of Vice Media Group as senior VP and international head of distribution.

The newly created function comes as Vice seems to maximize its IP internationally, and construct new U.S. and worldwide partnerships. Fashioned in 2017, international manufacturing outfit Vice Studios has 130 tasks in manufacturing and growth throughout all genres and codecs.

At Vice, Hegedus — who most just lately served as VP of world scripted content material at ITV Studios — will report into Vice Studios president Kate Ward. She might be tasked with forging international distribution partnerships specializing in linear, OTT, SVOD and AVOD methods. Her distribution pipeline consists of all Vice IP, together with programming from Vice TV and the just lately introduced Vice World Information.

The brand new distribution arm covers documentary, way of life and information programming, with a library of greater than 900 hours of Vice programming corresponding to “Darkish Aspect of the Ring,” the Emmy award-winning “Vice Information Tonight,” “Hate Thy Neighbour” with Jamali Maddix, Karley Sciortino’s “Slutever,” and the award-winning documentary “Gaycation” with Ellen Web page.

Alongside a devoted crew, Hegedus will work with Vice Media Group’s 35 workplaces all over the world. She’s going to assist to construct on partnerships with the likes of U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4’s All4, Bell in Canada, AMC Worldwide in Iberia and Hulu in Japan.

Beforehand, at ITV Studios, Hegedus led the corporate’s scripted technique, financing premium high-end drama content material and managed worldwide co-productions. She has labored in each inventive and industrial roles, beginning out in manufacturing and happening to maintain a 123 of senior govt and advisory roles at corporations together with Pinewood Footage, Lionsgate, MTG (NENT) and Fox TV Studios.

Kate Ward, president of Vice Studios, mentioned: “Establishing a devoted distribution group as a part of Vice Studios will enable us to supercharge our distribution efforts and ship stronger and extra strategic international partnerships, bringing extra of Vice’s highly effective programming to a good better variety of viewers, platforms and channels all over the world. In doing so, we’ll additional maximize the worth of our IP and funding in premium programming.”

“Vice is famend for making compelling, participating and authentic content material that reaches younger individuals on a world stage, all of which has undisputable enchantment to worldwide broadcasters and streaming platforms,” added Hegedus. “It’s a distinctive and thrilling alternative to be part of the corporate right now and I look ahead to working with Kate, the Studios crew and the broader Vice Media Group.”

Vice Studios’ upcoming authentic productions embrace “Delight” for FX and “Final Appears to be like” for Quibi. The banner’s productions embrace Chris Smith’s Emmy-nominated “Jim & Andy: The Nice Past,” “Fyre: The Best Occasion that By no means Occurred” for Netflix and have movie “The Report,” starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening, for Amazon.

Vice acquired way of life model Refinery29 in November in a bid to acquire extra scale and enhance its capability to attain younger ladies. Following the acquisition, Ward, who was beforehand president of worldwide for Refinery29, made the transfer to Vice Studios, overseeing Vice’s TV and movie manufacturing studio, in addition to content material gross sales distribution.