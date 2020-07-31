‘Vice’ Docuseries Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“Vice,” the weekly newsmagazine sequence which was revived by Showtime final 12 months, has been renewed for a second season at the community.

Information of the renewal comes sizzling on the heels of the present’s Emmy nomination within the hosted nonfiction sequence or particular class. The sequence was initially launched by Vice Media and HBO again in 2013, earlier than it was canceled after six seasons.

This previous season noticed the present’s reporters cowl tales of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting from high-risk epicenters in New York, Italy, Brazil, Iran, and Cambodia. Information of the pickup was introduced by Vinnie Malhotra, government vice chairman of nonfiction programming at Showtime.