‘Vice’ Docuseries Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“Vice,” the weekly newsmagazine sequence which was revived by Showtime final 12 months, has been renewed for a second season at the community.
Information of the renewal comes sizzling on the heels of the present’s Emmy nomination within the hosted nonfiction sequence or particular class. The sequence was initially launched by Vice Media and HBO again in 2013, earlier than it was canceled after six seasons.
This previous season noticed the present’s reporters cowl tales of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting from high-risk epicenters in New York, Italy, Brazil, Iran, and Cambodia. Information of the pickup was introduced by Vinnie Malhotra, government vice chairman of nonfiction programming at Showtime.
“In probably the most difficult circumstances possible, ‘Vice’ serves as our collective conscience, delivering important reporting from world wide, usually at nice threat to themselves,” mentioned Malhotra. “We couldn’t be extra pleased with the work the staff has performed, and we’ve marveled at their distinctive investigative and in-depth reporting. We anxiously await what ‘Vice’ will sort out within the coming season.”
Every half-hour episode of “Vice” pursues untold tales on subjects such because the atmosphere, social justice, civil rights and identification. The sequence’ reporting staff encompasses a various group of journalists together with Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Suroosh Alvi, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, Ben Anderson, Dexter Thomas and Seb Walker.
“We’re massively grateful to Showtime for their dedication to the pursuit of compelling worldwide journalism in what continues to be an era-defining 12 months for the world,” mentioned ‘Vice’ government producer Beverly Chase. “Journalism is crucial, and our staff of award-winning reporters, producers, editors and DPs are thrilled to be again to ship extra impactful storytelling subsequent season.”
Chase additionally serves as showrunner for the Vice Information-produced sequence. Craig Thomson is a co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for “Vice” as government vice president and head of programming and improvement at Vice Information.
