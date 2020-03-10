Vice, Insight TV Team for 4K Invictus Games Documentary Series

Vice Studios and Insight TV are teaming for a 4K documentary centered on the contributors of the upcoming 2020 Invictus Games, the sporting occasion for veterans based by Prince Harry.

“I’m Invincible” (three x 60′) is slated to premiere on April 18, and is co-produced by Vice Studios and Insight TV Studios U.S., the co-production and programming gross sales division of 4K HDR broadcaster and content material creator Insight TV.

The 2020 Invictus Games will happen Could 9-16 within the Netherlands and convey collectively greater than 500 opponents from 19 nations to compete in a sequence of adaptive sports activities, reminiscent of wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and in-door rowing.

Featured contributors within the documentary embody Josue Barron from the U.S. who misplaced his left leg and eye in Afghanistan, and now represents the U.S. in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair biking.

“I’m Invincible” is the third Insight TV present co-produced with Vice Studios, following “Fashionable Day Gladiators,” which premiered in 2019, in addition to the sequence “Avenue Kings in Jail.”

“In ‘I’m Invincible,’ we purpose to do justice to not solely the fortitude of women and men competing on this yr’s Invictus Games, however to supply audiences with the fact of their lives — every day bodily and psychological challenges and setbacks — which underscores how impactful these Games have been,” mentioned Marco Frazier, senior VP of Insight TV Studios U.S.

“We stay up for proceed working with Insight TV to create genuine and insightful reveals that enchantment to audiences globally,” mentioned Stefan Thieleman, common supervisor for Vice Studios Benelux.