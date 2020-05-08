Vice Media Hires Daisy Auger-Dominguez as Head of HR – Variety

Vice Media Group, amid the turmoil attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, is getting a brand new head of human assets: Daisy Auger-Domínguez has been employed as the youth-media firm’s chief folks officer.

Auger-Domínguez will formally begin on the Brooklyn-based firm subsequent Tuesday (Might 12), reporting to Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc. She takes over the position after the departure of former HR chief Susan Tohyama, who left in March 2020 to hitch software program firm Ceridian as chief human assets officer.

Most just lately, Auger-Domínguez was an unbiased HR marketing consultant advising Fortune 500 corporations, startups and social-impact organisations. Over her over 20-plus yr profession, she labored in HR roles, together with organizational effectiveness and expertise acquisition and improvement, at corporations together with Viacom, Google, Disney-ABC Tv, Time Warner and Moody’s.

Auger-Domínguez joins Vice Media Group amid a collection of belt-tightening strikes enacted on the finish of March by the corporate to scale back prices throughout COVID-19, in impact by the tip of June. These embrace a sliding scale of pay cuts for workers incomes $100,000 or extra; a short lived suspension on promotions; and a halt on company-matched 401(ok) contributions.

She additionally comes on board after Vice Media final fall acquired Refinery29 in a largely inventory deal. On the time the deal was introduced, Vice Media had about 2,500 workers and Refinery29 had beneath 400.

“Daisy is an distinctive chief with a powerful and confirmed observe document creating methods that foster a tradition of inclusivity and innovation which is able to drive our organizational excellence,” Dubuc stated in an announcement supplied to Variety. “Daisy’s ardour for people-first cultures alongside together with her world mindset will deliver ahead our biggest energy — the varied people that make up VMG — to make sure the way in which we join with younger folks world wide is genuine and impactful.”

Auger-Domínguez will oversee Vice Media Group’s workforce technique, expertise acquisition and improvement, range and inclusion, and worker engagement spanning a workforce in 35 cities worldwide. In an announcement, Auger-Domínguez stated, “As we enter a brand new chapter of transformational development, management and alter, I look ahead to working collectively to ship vital work and outcomes that make us all proud, making certain a broad cross-section of voices and skill-sets.”