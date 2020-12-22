Vice Media International Chief Dominique Delport Steps Down

Vice Media Group’s president of worldwide and chief income officer Dominique Delport has stepped down from his twin position on the youth-skewing model, Selection has confirmed.

Throughout his almost three years with Vice, Delport has been key to the corporate’s efforts to roll out its choices and digital platforms all over the world — for instance, the chief had massive plans to internationalize Vice Information — whereas additionally overseeing its London-based manufacturing unit, Vice Studios, in addition to Vice-owned TV and promoting studio Pulse Movies.

Throughout his tenure, Delport, who is predicted to stay on board at Vice in an advisory capability, labored carefully with Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc to guide the corporate’s turnaround efforts, which have been hampered by coronavirus.

Vice Media Group in Could introduced deep cuts in its digital division, shedding 155 staff, or greater than 5% of its complete worldwide headcount, in response to income declines because of the pandemic. About two-thirds of these workers cuts (round 100) have been on the worldwide aspect.

A digital pioneer, recognized to be obsessive about information, Delport beforehand spent 17 years at France’s Havas Group the place he headed its Vivendi Content material unit, overseeing all manufacturers, industrial, client and analysis throughout 126 markets.

Delport is now believed to be beginning up a consultancy agency known as Arduina Companions which, apart from Vice, will work with different firms.

Information of Delport’s exit from Vice was first reported by Selection sister publication Deadline Hollywood.