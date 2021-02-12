Vice Orders Documentary Series ‘Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade’

Vice TV and Vice World Information have collectively commissioned a six-part documentary sequence from British factual producers Icon Movies exploring the range of the Amazon rainforest.

“Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade” (6 x 60′) will present the actual modern-day Amazonia by an exploration of the Amazon Basin, assembly a special group of people that dwell there in every episode.

Andrade is a Brazilian writer, journalist and TV presenter. At the moment primarily based in New York, his personal present “Pedro Pelo Mondo” is among the high reveals on Brazilian broadcast big Globo and reaches a mean 7.5 million viewers weekly. Within the U.S., Andrade is acquainted to audiences by his work on “Nightline” and “Good Morning America.”

“Unknown Amazon” will debut on Vice TV in 2021 within the U.S. and globally. Govt Producers for Icon Movies are Stephen McQuillan, Laura Marshall and Andrade. Series director is Charlie Bingham, whereas Falguni Lakhani Adams is government producer for VICE TV and Kristen Burns is government producer for VICE World Information. The sequence is bought worldwide by newly fashioned distribution outfit, VICE Distribution.

Laura Marshall, CEO of Icon Movies, mentioned: “We’re thrilled to be working with Pedro on this new sequence for VICE. Pedro’s huge expertise as a journalist and his infinite enthusiasm for journey makes him the best individual to journey with by Amazonia, exploring each its unparalleled pure panorama, but in addition the modern-day challenges the area faces. We’re delighted to provide this sequence for VICE that provides perception into the wealthy cloth of this unbelievable pure marvel and Pedro’s abilities will be certain that viewers are entertained and impressed.”

Morgan Hertzan, government VP and normal supervisor for Vice TV, mentioned: “Vice TV is the house of brave story telling others gained’t carry you — and that’s true once more as we watch Pedro Andrade carry us to unknown corners of the Amazon on this new sequence. From nighttime journeys down caiman-filled rivers to venturing to the far reaches of Brazil to introduce us to new cultures, we expect our viewers will get pleasure from taking this journey to the rainforest, particularly whereas so many people are caught at house in quarantine.”

Bristol-based Icon Movies is greatest identified for pure historical past efforts akin to Animal Monsters’ hit sequence “River Monsters,” in addition to the returning Charles Dance-narrated “Savage Kingdom” and “Primal Survivor” and 8K characteristic doc “Okavango” for Japanese broadcaster NHK.