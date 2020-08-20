Vice President and PM Modi pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. At the same time, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said that his contribution in the field of information revolution will always be remembered. Also Read – Rajasthan: ‘Indira Rasoi’ started on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, food will be available for only 8 rupees

PM Modi tweeted, "Tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary".

On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said that his contribution in the field of information revolution will always be remembered. The Vice President said in his tweet, “I salute the memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Your contribution in the field of information revolution will always be remembered.

Former Prime Minister Gandhi was born on this day i.e. 20 August 1944. He led the nation from 1984 to 1989 as Prime Minister. He was assassinated in 1991 during an election campaign.