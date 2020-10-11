Entertainment

Vice President pays homage on Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan’s birth anniversary, PM Modi said – nothing was more for him than national interest

October 11, 2020
3 Min Read

new Delhi: Today the whole country is remembering Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as Loknayak, was born in Saran, Bihar on this day in 1902. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Modi paid tribute to socialist leader and freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary on Sunday and remembered his contribution. Vice President Vekaiah Naidu tweeted that his struggle to protect democracy can never be forgotten. Also Read – PM Modi praised for this girl from Kerala, video shared, congratulations, know the reason

The Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu, “I pay a humble tribute to freedom fighter Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, one of India’s veteran leaders, on his birth anniversary today. His struggle against corruption and for the protection of democracy left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people. ” Also Read – ‘Wind will make water’ Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm on PM Modi, BJP leaders gave this answer

PM Modi also paid tribute to him and wrote in his tweet that he fought the freedom struggle of Jayaprakash Narayan country strongly and when our democracy was attacked, he also led a big mass movement to save it.

He said that he came across as a Loknayak for whom the national interest was first and nothing above that. PM Modi said that JP is the center of Adarsh ​​for today’s youth.

Many big leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, remembered Loknayak. The Home Minister wrote in a tweet that Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan has never been tempted by power and position, he is a symbol of patriotism and self-respect.

