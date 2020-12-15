Vice Studios President Kate Ward on Global Aspirations

Underneath the management of Vice Studios president Kate Ward, the three-year-old manufacturing and distribution participant is increasing to turn out to be a devoted premium participant for main retailers all over the world, with a eager focus on high-end unscripted fare.

In her first main interview since taking the reins in late 2019, the previous president of worldwide for Refinery29 tells Selection of a concerted effort to hone in on an ethos for Vice Studios in a media panorama brimming with content material arms-dealers. Ward describes balancing subject material “that might be inherently widespread, but in addition has that clever edge synonymous with Vice.”

Primarily based out of London, a part of the manager’s remit has been to unite the Vice and Refinery29 content material groups. Vice Media Group closed its acquisition of the ladies’s on-line life-style model in October 2019 — a deal perceived as a logical play for 2 digital-centric media firms to raised attain younger audiences, in addition to diversify Vice’s male-skewing base.

“That is an expansive second for impartial media,” Nancy Dubuc, former A+E Networks chief and CEO of Vice Media Group, mentioned on the time. “We won’t enable a quickly consolidating media ecosystem to constrict younger individuals’s decisions or their capability to freely specific themselves concerning the issues they care about most.”

Ward was named president of Vice Studios shortly after, with a remit that oversees function movie and TV manufacturing throughout scripted and unscripted. The worldwide manufacturing outfit was launched in 2017 with a mandate to provide content material not just for Vice channels, but in addition exterior broadcasters and platforms. The transfer made sense, contemplating a lot of Vice’s cutting-edge productions have been happening digital rabbitholes and getting misplaced on TV channel Viceland, which had blended evaluations and poor viewership in most markets.

Vice Studios was supercharged below Dubuc, and now boasts groups in London, Toronto, New York, Mexico Metropolis and Mumbai. With a 900-hour catalogue, the outfit launched a distribution and licensing enterprise earlier this 12 months headed up by former ITV Studios exec Bea Hegedus — a savvy transfer that was notably well-timed contemplating the voracious urge for food amongst world consumers for completed applications through the pandemic.

“What you’ll see with Vice distribution is a want to see content material monetized, however the technique behind it’s a want to do large-scale partnerships,” says Ward, citing a current Hulu partnership that noticed 100 hours of Vice exhibits touchdown on the Disney-backed streamer.

Ward, too, obtained her begin in distribution, working at London-based specialist factual distributor TVF Worldwide earlier than shifting to Elisabeth Murdoch’s Shine Group, which finally turned Endemol Shine Group and is now a part of Banijay. She rose steadily via the ranks, working as director of worldwide distribution earlier than serving as VP of Shine Community and in the end turning into head of business and technique for Shine TV.

“I come from a manufacturing surroundings, so to return to that has been completely incredible,” says Ward, who calls her Refinery29 stint one thing of a “departure” from her earlier work. Of her former office’s reckoning with race earlier this 12 months — an episode that noticed co-founder Christene Barberich stepping down after criticism over a scarcity of racial variety and allegations of racial discrimination, quickly adopted by the exit of world president Amy Emmerich — Ward says the appointment of recent editor-in-chief Simone Oliver “marks a brand new and thrilling section for the corporate.”

In her new position, Ward doesn’t mince phrases about Vice Studios’ goals in working with the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Apple, relatively than serving up a pipeline for Vice TV. “There are occasions when everybody needs the identical concept, and whereas we’re household, they see the applications [at the same time] as everybody else, and that’s essential.”

Chris Smith’s Emmy-nominated “Jim & Andy: The Nice Past” and blockbuster Netflix doc “Fyre: The Biggest Occasion That By no means Occurred” have been main turning factors for the manufacturing outfit. The documentaries “started a transition” of premium unscripted work for deep-pocketed streaming gamers, in line with Ward.

Scripted performs like Adam Driver-starrer “The Report” for Amazon and the Riz Ahmed-fronted “Mogul Mowgli” with Pulse Movies might have been sound repute builders, nevertheless it’s the unscripted piece that’s to turn out to be “a major proportion of the main focus” for Vice Studios, explains the manager.

“Scripted and movie could be very, crucial however within the final 12 months, there’s been a giant push to be a frontrunner in premium documentary,” she notes.

Latest doc credit embrace Diego Osorno’s “1994” for Netflix, out of Vice Studios Latin America; professional wrestling doc sequence “Darkish Facet of the Ring” for Vice TV and documentaries “AKA Jane Roe” for FX and “Satanic Verses” for the BBC. One other spotlight is three-part sequence “Jack the Ripper: Hidden Victims” (w/t) for ViacomCBS-backed U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 5, which debunks the myths and mistruths across the notorious Whitechapel assassin.

And as usually occurs within the documentary sphere, there’s a robust editorial underpinning throughout the board — which is helpful given Vice’s portfolio. “Entry is such a important a part of our goal for Vice Media Group — to essentially perceive that IP and convey it to audiences differently,” says Ward. “That may be an article we take as authentic reporting and prolong, like ‘Fyre,’ or it may be a format like ‘Shine True’ [previously titled ‘Clothes Minded’].”

Ward notes the outfit is working carefully with the broader editorial, whether or not that’s Motherboard or i-D. “Working with them to determine and co-create has been a giant shift this 12 months,” she says.

As for increasing Vice Studios’ world aspirations, Selection can reveal that Vice Media Group has renewed its partnership with Australian broadcaster SBS, and can proceed its content material deal for free-to-air TV channel SBS Viceland and SBS digital platforms. Struck in 2016, the partnership sees a devoted channel that options a mixture of Vice and SBS content material.

The multi-year pact covers greater than 1,000 hours of Vice Media Group content material obtainable to Australians via SBS, with entry to over 600 hours of recent applications together with Vice TV doc options, sequence and the brand new Vice World Information strand, together with Vice Studios productions.

In the meantime, India might be a key market going ahead, with robust relationships in place with native gamers like Disney Hotstar, in addition to Netflix and Amazon.

Whereas the market has been historically targeted on scripted fare, Vice Studios will look to leverage its non-scripted bona fides and acquire traction within the documentary house. “We’re there to take part and contribute in direction of the increase in IP taking place in that market,” says Ward.