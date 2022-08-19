Vicente Fox invited AMLO and former presidents to meet, except Peña Nieto

Fox forgot to mention Peña Nieto in his invitation (PHOTO: PRESIDENCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

As part of the birthday of the former Mexican president, Felipe Calderon Hinojosathe other former PAN president, Vicente Foxbroke social networks after issued an invitation to meet with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and the former presidents Calderón, Ernesto Zedillo and Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

However, in the message he posted through his Twitter account did not mention the PRI member Enrique Peña Nieto, who governed the country between 2012 and 2018. In addition, the also former governor of Guanajuato mentioned himself on the list of people to invite. And as if that were not enough, he responded through the same social network: “PRESENT!! I accept the challenge!!”.

And it is that, according to the tweet of the person who was head of the Mexican State from 2000 to 2006,The purpose of the meeting would be to take a photograph together to demonstratethat Mexico is first”, added to the fact that -he accused- the meeting would have to be in a “neutral place”.

Nevertheless, what was most surprising was the exclusion of Peña Nietobecause for no apparent reason the native of the State of Mexico was not included in the proposal for what would be a historic meeting, since a public meeting between leaders has not taken place since 1967.

Minutes before the invitation, Fox took the opportunity to congratulate his party partner and who was Secretary of Energy during his administration, Felipe Calderon, where he called the union to “argue riding”: “Let us be disobedient children… in the face of a failed government.”

However, in an outburst of “tweets” -prior to his call for peace- the Guanajuato native He proposed to Congress that López Obrador be withdrawn from living for free in the National Palace “until terrorism and violence in the country stop”, and that his salary is suspended “until he brings peace to the country”.

Despite the fact that at the moment no former president or the current president has spoken about it, the invitation caused a sensation on social networks, as Internet users did not miss the opportunity to ironize about it and show their best memes.

“I call on the competent health authorities to intern former President Fox. It is not possible that he can invite himself and not realize it”, “And Peña Nieto? And why did you invite yourself?” y “What ‘neutral’ places could they be? The Almoloya prison?” were some of the responses in the tweet.

For his part, currently Enrique Pena Nieto is located in Spain where he obtained a “golden visa” which is granted to billionaires who spend more than one million euros to buy assets and properties in that country.

Meanwhile, currently faces an investigation by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) after the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) found irregularities in his bank accounts, as well as in those of his relatives.

With regard to photography between heads of state, it was in 1967 when the then president Gustavo Diaz Ordaz announced the integration of Lázaro Cárdenas del Río, Miguel Alemán and Emilio Portes Gil into his government, recording the fact in an image.

For its part, the first historical meeting took place under the panorama of World War II in 1942, when the president Manuel Avila Camacho he summoned his predecessors to a meeting of “National Approach”. Lázaro Cárdenas, Abelardo Rodríguez, Pascual Ortiz Rubio, Emilio Portes Gil, Adolfo de la Huerta and even Plutarco Elías Calles attended.

