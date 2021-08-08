The submit Vicky Middukhera Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Vicky Middukhera is an Indian flesh presser who strongly is helping Shiromani Akali Dal. He served as president of that get in combination’s Chandigarh zone. Moreover, he used to be the director of Adolescence Building Board Punjab.

Vicky Middukhera Biography

Title Vicky Middukhera Actual Title Vikramjit Singh Middukhera Nickname Vicky Career Flesh presser Date of Start But to be up-to-the-minute Age But to be up-to-the-minute Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute Circle of relatives Father: But to be up-to-the-minute

Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute

Brother: Ajay Middukhera (flesh presser) Marital Standing Married Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up-to-the-minute Husband But to be up-to-the-minute Kids But to be up-to-the-minute Faith Sikhism Tutorial Qualification But to be up-to-the-minute Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute Faculty Punjab College, Punjab Leisure pursuits Studying political data Start Position Punjab, India Place of birth Punjab, India Present Town Punjab, India Nationality Indian

Vicky Middukhera’s Reputable Social Profiles

facebook.com/VickyMiddukhera

Twitter: But to be up-to-the-minute

instagram.com/vicky_middukhera

Fascinating information about Vicky Middukhera

Loss of life : In August 2021, he used to be died by way of gun shoot. Vicky used to be shot in a marketplace of Mohali. Pubjab police dealing this example with the help of cctv evidance.

: In August 2021, he used to be died by way of gun shoot. Vicky used to be shot in a marketplace of Mohali. Pubjab police dealing this example with the help of cctv evidance. SOI president Vicky is a well being freak.

Vicky Middukhera Pictures

Listed here are some latest images of Vicky Middukhera,

Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.

The submit Vicky Middukhera Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Obtain Server



Watch On-line Complete HD







