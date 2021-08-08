The submit Vicky Middukhera Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
Vicky Middukhera is an Indian flesh presser who strongly is helping Shiromani Akali Dal. He served as president of that get in combination’s Chandigarh zone. Moreover, he used to be the director of Adolescence Building Board Punjab.
Vicky Middukhera Biography
|Title
|Vicky Middukhera
|Actual Title
|Vikramjit Singh Middukhera
|Nickname
|Vicky
|Career
|Flesh presser
|Date of Start
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Age
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up-to-the-minute
Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute
Brother: Ajay Middukhera (flesh presser)
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Husband
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Kids
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faith
|Sikhism
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faculty
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faculty
|Punjab College, Punjab
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying political data
|Start Position
|Punjab, India
|Place of birth
|Punjab, India
|Present Town
|Punjab, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Vicky Middukhera’s Reputable Social Profiles
facebook.com/VickyMiddukhera
Twitter: But to be up-to-the-minute
instagram.com/vicky_middukhera
Fascinating information about Vicky Middukhera
- Loss of life: In August 2021, he used to be died by way of gun shoot. Vicky used to be shot in a marketplace of Mohali. Pubjab police dealing this example with the help of cctv evidance.
- SOI president Vicky is a well being freak.
Vicky Middukhera Pictures
Listed here are some latest images of Vicky Middukhera,
