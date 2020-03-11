General News

Vicon’s Capture.U adds live AR athletic tracking using Apple’s ARKit

March 11, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

The motion seize and VR company is growing into AR with a model new instrument unlock, enabling athletes and trainers to visualise effectivity in precise time.Be taught Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment