VICTON Announces Comeback

VICTON is making a comeback!

On November 4, Play M Leisure revealed, “VICTON is releasing a brand new album and starting their comeback promotions on December 1.”

This will likely be VICTON’s third comeback this yr and their return in roughly six months since “Mayday” in June. In line with experiences, VICTON may also be having a particular occasion to rejoice their fourth debut anniversary.

In the meantime, VICTON’s fan assembly “Again to the Wonderland” will happen on November 8 on the Blue Sq. iMarket Corridor with 500 followers within the viewers and also will be streamed on-line. It’s VICTON’s first seven-member fan assembly in virtually two years.

Are you excited to see what VICTON has in retailer for followers?

