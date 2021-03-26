VICTON’s Byungchan Confirmed To Join SF9’s Rowoon And Park Eun Bin In New Drama

VICTON’s Byungchan can be becoming a member of SF9’s Rowoon and Park Eun Bin in a brand new historic drama!

On March 25, Play M Leisure introduced, “Choi Byungchan has been confirmed to look in KBS’s new drama ‘Yeonmo’ [romanized title].”

Primarily based on the manhwa (Korean comedian) of the identical title, “Yeonmo” (which implies “love” or “affection” in Korean) will inform the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one feminine. Though the sister is initially deserted for being feminine, she later disguises herself as a person to turn out to be the crown prince when her brother dies.

Park Eun Bin was beforehand confirmed to be starring as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a surprising secret, whereas Rowoon was confirmed for the main position of Jung Ji Woon, Lee Hwi’s instructor.

Byungchan can be taking part in the position of Kim Ga On, the trustworthy and reliable bodyguard of crown prince Lee Hwi.

“Yeonmo,” which can be helmed by “Magnificence Inside” and “One other Oh Hae Younger” director Music Hyun Wook, is presently slated to premiere within the second half of 2021.

Are you excited to see Byungchan be part of Rowoon and Park Eun Bin on this new drama?

