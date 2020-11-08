VICTON’s Byungchan Falls For Yang Hye Ji At First Sight In “Dwell On”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Dwell On” has shared extra stills forward of its premiere!

“Dwell On” is a brand new romance drama starring NU’EST’s Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the pinnacle of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a college superstar and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives.

Yang Hye Ji takes on the function of Ji So Hyun, mannequin scholar and vp of the broadcasting membership. Her icy chilly expression proves that whereas she could also be seen as form and delicate, she additionally is aware of how one can arise for herself. Though Ji So Hyun was as soon as buddies with Baek Ho Rang, she was all of the sudden lower off for no specific purpose.

One other nonetheless reveals the puppy-like appeal of Kim Yoo Shin (VICTON’s Byungchan). As Baek Ho Rang’s sole pal, anticipation is rising over what sort of function he’ll play within the jungle-like environment of the highschool. Moreover, after operating into Ji So Hyun at orientation day, he fell head over heels for her. A brand new nonetheless exhibits Kim Yoo Shin turning round at his desk to speak to Ji So Hyun with a smile on his face. Drama followers are already trying ahead to how their storyline will develop.

By Go Eun Taek’s aspect is Do Woo Jae (Noh Jong Hyun), recognized for his potential to make use of cool-headed logic in any state of affairs. Related by their related personalities, the two buddies are like birds of a feather. The pair look immaculate of their faculty uniforms, however they additionally exude a extra relaxed environment as they sit aspect by aspect and share their worries.

Do Woo Jae can be in a two-year relationship with Kang Jae Yi (Yeonwoo). In the stills, Do Woo Jae’s logical and reserved mentality as he calmly listens to the lecture is juxtaposed with Kang Jae Yi’s fiery character and vibrant smile. In one other photograph, Do Woo Jae gently pats Kang Jae Yi’s again when she appears to be like sullen, whereas the ultimate photograph exhibits her sweetly feeding him some meals throughout a picnic. Often called the official faculty couple, they’re anticipated to carry extra thrilling and relatable moments to the drama.

“Dwell On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

