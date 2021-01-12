VICTON’s Byungchan, Subin, And Seungsik Discuss New Album, The Difficult Choreography, And More

On January 2, VICTON’s Byungchan, Subin, and Seungsik guested on the radio program “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Music at Midday.”

The group not too long ago launched their first full album “VOICE : The future is now” and the music video for his or her title observe “What I Stated.” Regarding “What I Stated,” they shared, “We tried the Latin style for the primary time. The members had a whole lot of considerations, however everybody appears to love it, and we’re having enjoyable getting ready the performances.”

VICTON matured by way of music and appearances, and Subin stated, “I went on a whole lot of diets. I debuted on the age of 18 and turned 23 this yr (by Korean reckoning). Possibly it’s as a result of I debuted once I was younger, however I misplaced a whole lot of child fats, so I feel that’s why many individuals suppose [I look mature].” At that, Byungchan joked, “I’m now midway to 50 years outdated!”

They talked about their new album, and Subin commented, “It’s like a savory and bitter espresso. I don’t get pleasure from ingesting espresso, however I’ve had it out of curiosity. It was actually bitter. It was good and attention-grabbing as a result of it was near the undiluted answer.” Then he praised the radio present, saying, “It’s like an affogato. The radio present makes me consider caffeine and candy ice cream as a result of it’s enjoyable and energetic.”

Seungsik talked about the highly effective choreography, saying, “Now we have a whole lot of choreographies, however this one is frightening.” Byungchan, the member who has the hardest time with dancing, added, “I’ve a fairly weak stamina, and after doing this choreography as soon as, I wished to run away. It’s so troublesome that my legs changed into jelly in the course of the dance. I battle typically, however I’m making an effort to point out everybody one thing superb.”

Through the pace query section, Seungsik revealed that he actually needs to collaborate with Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob. Then he identified that Byungchan is the laziest member, saying, “I continuously nag my members to rush up. I’m all the time the one who’s waking them up. It’s like I’m the mother of the group.”

When Subin was requested if he felt a era hole along with his members, he responded, “I really feel that means once they don’t know new slang phrases and shortened phrases.”

Byungchan was requested to charge his appearing in his JTBC drama “Dwell On” that’s nearing its grand finale. He confidently commented, “10 out of 10! I actually like my position as a brilliant highschool pupil.”

He continued, “My character is much like me. He’s brilliant, likes to have enjoyable, and will get alongside along with his buddies, in order quickly as I noticed him, I believed we have been the identical. My most memorable line will come out within the final episode, so I hope you watch it.”

Byungchan additionally revealed he’s the member who outlets on-line probably the most. He stated, “I acquired over 60 early morning deliveries. I purchase a whole lot of issues, together with meals and residential home equipment.”

Kim Shin Younger commented, “You’ll be having your comeback stage quickly, and I dare say that VICTON’s songs are the most well-liked. I predict you’ll earn a trophy.”

Byungchan shared, “We launched our first full-length album in 5 years, and we labored actually exhausting for it, so we’ll attempt to present you a greater facet of us. It’s now 2021, and I hope issues will get higher and that this might be a cheerful and good yr for everybody.”

