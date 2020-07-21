VICTON’s Han Seung Woo And Byungchan Talk About Their Friendship, Han Seung Woo’s Upcoming Solo Debut, And More

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo and Byungchan teamed up with style journal Cosmopolitan for a pictorial and interview!

Han Seung Woo and Byungchan shared their ideas on taking pictures a pictorial as a duo for the primary time. Byungchan commented, “I needed to see the way it feels when it’s simply the 2 of us, versus a person shoot or one with the entire group.”

He continued, “Han Seung Woo and I are the one ones who’re from the identical space, so we spent extra time collectively than we did with the opposite members. After spending holidays and the start and finish of years collectively, I believe we’ve created a extra particular relationship. Together with our coaching interval, Han Seung Woo and I spent near seven years collectively.”

Han Seung Woo added, “We discuss each little factor as a result of we don’t have a wall between us. Whether or not we’re nagging or saying good issues, we share all the things with one another comfortably.”

Byungchan revealed his ideas on his and Han Seung Woo’s reputation inside the group. “The concept that we’re receiving consideration is sweet, however it may be burdensome and scary as nicely,” Byungchan admitted. “That’s why I attempt to maintain the opposite members extra and go them the microphone once I get the possibility.”

Han Seung Woo shared an identical sentiment. “Turning into extra acknowledged hasn’t modified something. I simply have a higher capability to do issues for VICTON and the members,” he mentioned.

Han Seung Woo additionally talked about how he’s felt personally since his debut. Though he talked about desirous to go slowly round VICTON’s debut, Han Seung Woo expressed his want to hurry issues up a bit of bit.

“I simply suppose we’re shifting much more slowly than I believed,” Han Seung Woo defined with fun. “All of the members would suppose the identical. We now have a lot enthusiasm that we wish to strive all the things. We wish to grow to be a bunch that continues to do issues even throughout a hiatus.”

Byungchan added, “We’re making an attempt to not be too rushed. Velocity is necessary too, however you’ll be able to fall should you attempt to go too quick. If we don’t suppose too deeply about it and wait whereas working exhausting on the issues we’ve been doing, I believe one thing will come to us on the proper time.”

When requested if there’s something that hasn’t modified since VICTON’s debut, Byungchan answered, “My abilities might need developed, however the person who I’m hasn’t modified, and I don’t wish to change. I hope that even once I grow to be profitable, I received’t be conceited and that I received’t change who I’m proper now. It doesn’t matter what scenario happens, I don’t wish to lose myself.”

Han Seung Woo shared his personal ideas. “Every thing modifications as time passes,” he mentioned. “So I made a decision to only dwell as issues change. That features residing whereas not hurting a lot on the within and saying what I wish to say, displaying off issues that I wish to present, making music that I wish to make, and writing lyrics. I don’t wish to suppress myself.”

The VICTON members additionally revealed one thing that they like about themselves. Byungchan shared, “My persona modified so much ever since I’ve been studying. I strive exhausting to suppose positively, to suppose earlier than I converse, and to alter myself personally.”

He continued, “I began to learn books like Han Seung Woo does. I learn a number of self-help books particularly. The concept that everybody has completely different factors of view and that one ought to attempt to perceive that somewhat than change others’ views is one thing that spoke to me.”

As for Han Seung Woo, he talked about that he likes who he’s proper now. Han Seung Woo defined, “Prior to now, my dignity was at a low as a result of I’d suppose, ‘Why am I like this?’ I particularly disliked my look so much as a result of there have been so many handsome individuals round me once I debuted.”

He then added, “However now, I’m changing into older, and I like how I’m altering. I additionally like how I make music and once I sing, rap, and dance. I’m simply making an attempt to dwell fortunately in keeping with how I’m altering.”

When requested how he started to suppose that method, Han Seung Woo revealed that all of it began from the method of rising older. He defined, “I believed to myself as soon as, ‘What do I must do to be pleased?’ So I made a decision to dwell fortunately for myself only for every week, and I did the issues that I needed to do. When individuals acknowledged me on the road, I took footage with them and gave them my autograph. That made me actually pleased.”

The members additionally talked about their objectives, each personally and for the group. Han Seung Woo expressed his want to tackle a world tour. He added, “If I’m trying far into the longer term, I wish to develop previous with the followers beside us and make music that they’ll take heed to.”

Byungchan mentioned, “I wish to showcase numerous sides to me as a singer, and I wish to succeed.”

On the subject of Han Seung Woo’s upcoming solo debut, Byungchan was requested to say a couple of phrases in Han Seung Woo’s stead. Byungchan shared, “Han Seung Woo labored on a number of songs, and he’s placing his ending touches on them. There’s a track with all completely different sorts of vibes, and it’s addictive, so you’ll be buzzing alongside to it.”

Byungchan continued, “If I had been to painting the track as colours, I believe it might be a rainbow. Han Seung Woo is very good at performing, so I hope you’ll take pleasure in the track with the efficiency!”

Han Seung Woo added, “If I had been to sum up this album in a single phrase, it might simply be ‘Han Seung Woo.’” He then mentioned with fun, “Please write it down like that.”

