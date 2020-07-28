VICTON’s Han Seung Woo And Han Sun Hwa Talk About Being Siblings In The Same Industry

The siblings Han Seung Woo and Han Sun Hwa participated in a photograph shoot collectively for 1st Look journal!

In the photographs, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo and Han Sun Hwa present their shut relationship with a playful embrace. Through the picture shoot, the 2 celebrities would generally act awkward like typical siblings and generally show their candy affection by taking care of one different.

When requested concerning the distinction between seeing one another at residence versus at work, Han Sun Hwa shared, “Once I see Seung Woo on stage, he does such a terrific job that I’m wondering if he’s the identical Seung Woo I’ve all the time recognized. I really feel pleased with him, however I additionally really feel concern and unhappiness, most likely as a result of we’re household.”

Han Seung Woo shared, “There’s a distinction between the older sister I see at residence and the movie star Han Sun Hwa. I feel she’s actually cool when she’s working. She’s skilled. At residence, she communicates probably the most with our mother and all the time provides pleasure to the household. I like that aspect of her.”

The siblings additionally touched upon working in the identical trade. Han Sun Hwa defined, “Since we’re typical siblings, we don’t contact one another ceaselessly to ask questions. Once I generally ask, ‘Is something up?’ or ‘How are you lately?’ he doesn’t actually speak about it as a result of he’s all grown up, despite the fact that he should actually have some difficulties. That’s why I strive my greatest to inform him useful issues.”

Han Seung Woo additionally shared, “Since my noona (older sister) has performed so nicely, I additionally attempt to endure it after I face difficulties. To be sincere, I don’t assume any youthful brother would simply speak about issues like that in case their older sister will get nervous.”

Presently, Han Seung Woo is gearing up for his solo debut, and Han Sun Hwa is starring in SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” as Yoo Yeon Joo. Han Sun Hwa and Han Seung Woo’s full pictorial will probably be revealed via the 200th situation of 1st Look journal.

