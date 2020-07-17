VICTON’s Han Seung Woo Announces Date For Solo Debut

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo has confirmed his plans for his highly-anticipated solo debut!

On July 17, PlayM Leisure formally introduced, “Han Seung Woo has been confirmed to launch his first solo debut album on August 10.”

Han Seung Woo would be the first member of VICTON to make a solo debut because the group’s debut practically 4 years in the past. The idol has beforehand talked about writing his personal music prior to now, piquing followers’ curiosity as as to if he’ll be releasing any of his self-composed songs by means of his upcoming solo debut.

After selling as a member of “Produce X 101” undertaking group X1, Han Seung Woo just lately returned to selling with VICTON earlier this 12 months, when the group made their newest comeback with the mini album “Steady.”

