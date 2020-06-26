VICTON’s Han Seung Woo Confirmed To Make Solo Debut

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo will probably be making his debut as a solo artist!

On June 26, Han Seung Woo’s company Play M Leisure shared, “Han Seung Woo has finalized his solo debut, and he’s working onerous on getting ready for the album.” The company added, “We plan on saying concrete timing and the type of the album after additional group.”

Han Seung Woo would be the first VICTON member to launch a solo because the group’s debut 4 years in the past. VICTON made their debut in 2016 and has since then showcased their musical skills by means of “I’m Tremendous,” “Bear in mind Me,” “Time of Sorrow,” and extra. The group lately achieved nice success by means of their sixth mini album “Steady” and second single album “Mayday.”

After rising to fame by means of Mnet’s “Produce X 101,” Han Seung Woo showcased his numerous expertise in dance, vocal, and rap. With the addition of his expertise in writing and composing songs, followers are extremely anticipating his solo debut.

