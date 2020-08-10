VICTON’s Han Seung Woo Shares Excitement For Solo Debut, Hopes To Provide Comfort To Followers, And More

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo is gearing up for his solo debut on August 10 along with his first mini album “Fame” and title observe “Sacrifice.”

Having made his debut as a member of VICTON in 2016, he’s the primary member to be making his solo debut. When requested how he feels, Han Seung Woo acknowledged, “I’m so excited and nervous, however most of all, I hope many individuals will be capable of discover consolation and happiness in my music.”

Describing “Fame” as step one to constructing his status as a solo artist, Han Seung Woo mentioned, “The mini album accommodates all kinds of music, and the songs replicate my very own story. I believe it will likely be a mini album that comforts many and is enjoyable for each the eyes and ears.” When requested to advocate a track apart from the title observe, Han Seung Woo picked “forest” and mentioned, “It’s a track that talks about me receiving a lot consolation from followers, and eager to be their forest too.”

He went on to speak about title observe “Sacrifice” as he mentioned, “The track mixes vocals and rapping to lean into hip-hop, a facet of me I haven’t actually proven a lot of until now. The track additionally holds a narrative of sacrifice for somebody. I hope folks will anticipate the rapping, efficiency, and my vocals.” He additionally raised anticipation for the music video and mentioned, “I believe folks ought to concentrate on my styling and appearing within the music video. And the dancers and I created a robust efficiency as properly.”

Han Seung Woo wrote lyrics for all songs on his mini album, and took part in composing a few of the songs as properly. When requested what his focus was, he acknowledged, “I attempted to replicate numerous tales and colours within the songs. Most of all, I attempted to replicate my very own story in them, and I attempted to create music that many individuals can relate to and discover consolation in.”

When requested about his targets for his solo debut, in addition to his plans for the long run, Han Seung Woo mentioned, “My purpose is for many individuals, particularly people who find themselves like me, to have the ability to hearken to my music and discover consolation in it. My future plan is to simply maintain working onerous as all the time. I don’t assume it issues what I do so long as I could be busy daily like I’m now.”

Lastly, he shared a heat message along with his followers as he mentioned, “I’m all the time grateful. I’m actually, actually grateful. Any more, I shall be a forest for you. Let’s maintain making even higher recollections. Please keep wholesome and I hope we are able to get pleasure from this mini album collectively.”

Han Seung Woo shall be making his solo debut on August 10 at 6 p.m. KST. Try the teasers right here.

Supply (1)