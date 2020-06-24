VICTON’s Han Seung Woo Shares His 2020 Targets, Plans To Release Self-Composed Songs, And More

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo sat down with Marie Claire Korea journal to speak about his music, targets, what drives his ambition, and extra!

Early this month, VICTON returned with “Mayday,” solely three months after they made a comeback with “Howling” in March. Han Seung Woo spoke with Marie Claire about how the members all took half in creating their newest title monitor.

“Hanse and I wrote lyrics, and the choreography consists of concepts from all of our members,” he defined. “All our members have been collaborating in creating every of our albums, however this time we performed a very energetic position. We didn’t hesitate to share our opinions even when it meant clashing with one another, so it was an intense course of.”

When requested why the group appeared to be particularly passionate in the course of the manufacturing course of for this single, Han Seung Woo replied, “VICTON debuted in 2016, however we began gaining consideration towards the tip of final yr, and we bought our first win on a music present via the track ‘Nostalgic Night time.’ The response to our March single ‘Howling’ was additionally fairly good. I believe that’s given us confidence and the momentum to attempt to stick with it.”

Han Seung Woo shared that the group wasn’t anticipating to realize something particularly via this new launch. “We simply wish to present that VICTON can do this type of factor and that we’re steadily releasing music,” he mentioned. “You’ll perceive when you watch the music video, however this launch is the start line of VICTON’s new story. That’s the only which means behind it.”

When the interviewer mentioned that they’ve heard that Han Seung Woo has composed many unreleased songs, he replied, “I’ve written loads. There are songs like a comforting monitor, a dance track that may be enjoyable and straightforward to hearken to in the summertime, and in addition a monitor I made whereas planning an attractive dance efficiency for it. They’re undoubtedly higher than the songs I’ve written up to now, so I wish to share them quickly, however I’m determining one of the best time.”

“I’ve tried loads of totally different genres, however I significantly like R&B and hip hop,” he additionally mentioned. “Currently I’ve been actually into music by Lauv and ROLE MODEL.”

As Han Seung Woo is understood for being expert in lots of issues together with singing, rapping, composing, writing lyrics, and choreography, he was requested when he finds the time to do all of it.

“I’m wondering that too,” replied Han Seung Woo. “My day by day schedule currently is that I am going to my studio within the morning and hearken to music and apply singing. Then I open my composition program and write songs, and if I consider lyrics then I’ll add these.” He continued with fun, “If I get drained out whereas doing that then I’ll play a pc recreation for a bit. Within the night, I apply dancing. At evening or within the early hours of the morning, I work on composing once more. I’ve been working actually onerous for the previous few months.”

When requested if he will get bored with spending each hour of the day on music, Han Seung Woo replied, “I really feel blocked greater than I really feel drained. Probably the most irritating moments are after I’m pouring myself into one thing and I really feel like I don’t have something anything to place in.” He shared that he significantly feels blocked when he finishes a track after which realizes that he’s unintentionally used an identical melody in his subsequent songs as a result of he’s turn out to be so immersed in that melody.

On the subject of what his ideas are currently, Han Seung Woo defined, “I maintain considering, ‘Let’s work, don’t relaxation, let’s be energetic.’ If I don’t have work, then I attempt to maintain being energetic even when it means I’m creating issues to do.”

When requested why he feels that manner, he replied, “There was a time after I actually needed to do issues however I couldn’t, and that may be why I wish to quench the thirst I’ve about work. It’s the explanation I’m engaged on my songs loads and I am going to the studio even when I’ve day without work.”

Han Seung Woo additionally described the end result he’s hoping to realize via all this tough work. “I need extra individuals to find out about my group and in addition myself,” he mentioned. “I hope that our music will keep within the excessive ranks of the digital charts, and I hope that phrase will unfold that our music is nice. Additionally I wish to maintain making songs that I really feel glad with personally.”

VICTON has already made two comebacks in 2020, and Han Seung Woo was requested what number of extra they’ll do earlier than the tip of the yr. “I wish to do at the least two extra, excluding this one,” he mentioned. “I’m undecided if I’m being overly formidable, however for now that’s what I’m making an attempt to realize.”

When it was mentioned to him that the members will all must prepare for that, Han Seung Woo replied, “Each the members and our managers don’t get a lot sleep these days. I’m suggesting new issues each day, as a result of I say that I can’t take a break. In all probability by October, everybody may have darkish circles that go all the best way down their faces. I’d higher purchase every of them a set of crimson ginseng as a present.”

Han Seung Woo additionally talked about how he goals to at the beginning strategy his followers as an individual, moderately than as an idol. “I do dwell broadcasts on V Reside and Instagram loads, and I believe every little thing is evident if you watch these,” he mentioned. “I discuss loads nearly my life. As a lot as potential, I attempt to discuss as if chatting with a buddy about what I’m thus far, what my ideas are currently, what I’m all for, and that form of factor.”

When requested what he thinks followers need proper now, he mentioned, “First off, they wish to see us quickly. Additionally, they need us to strive doing a refreshing idea once more. Our music had extra of a refreshing idea up till our third mini album, and after that we switched to a dreamy and lyrical temper. Our followers just like the music that we’re releasing currently, however I’ve additionally seen loads of reactions saying they miss our previous type.”

In regard to what he’d personally love to do, Han Seung Woo shared that he desires to collaborate with different musicians. He mentioned, “I wish to work on music along with somebody whose type is totally different from mine, and I wish to study from the musical abilities that they’ve. There are loads of artists that I like, together with Taeyang, Jay Park, Dean, Crush, Heize, Suran, and pH-1.”

“I’m considering of a manner for me to often discuss my day by day life via music, as if it’s my diary,” he mentioned. “It may be as a result of I spent too lengthy making an attempt to management and conceal my ideas and feelings, however now I wish to let all of it out actually.”

