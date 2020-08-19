VICTON’s Han Seung Woo Shares How His Group Members Reacted To His Solo Title Monitor, Names Genre He Wants To Attempt, And More

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo graces the duvet of @star1’s September challenge!

In an interview with the journal, Han Seung Woo talked about his first solo mini album “Fame.”

When requested how his fellow VICTON members reacted to his album, Han Seung Woo replied, “As quickly as they heard my title monitor, they stated ‘That is Han Seung Woo’s tune.’” He additionally stated, “Trustworthy evaluations generally made me really feel disenchanted, however I feel the album got here out higher due to that.”

Han Seung Woo wrote lyrics for all his solo tracks, and he described his album as one which accommodates his personal autobiographical tales. “I seemed again on my life to date,” he stated. “I wished to precise all of the ups and downs and comfortable occasions that I’ve gone via whereas doing music.”

The idol went on to say that he seems like he’s develop into stronger whereas getting ready for his solo debut. “I matured to the purpose that I’m in a position to categorical myself about life’s ups and downs, and I feel my inside self has develop into stronger too,” he shared.

Han Seung Woo additionally stated that he doesn’t wish to restrict himself to any style, as a substitute aiming to create completely different sorts of music. He talked about his curiosity in making an attempt trot music—recently, Korea’s skilled a increase of curiosity in trot, which is a style of pop music recognized for its distinctive singing type with vocal inflections, and it was once primarily fashionable amongst older generations.

“It might be an excessive amount of to do it as a promoted tune, however I’ve considered how I wish to strive writing trot music as soon as,” stated Han Seung Woo. “Not solely that, I additionally wish to write lots of completely different music no matter genres, like I wish to strive writing music for a woman group or a business jingle.”

Han Seung Woo launched his first solo mini album “Fame” on August 10, that includes the title monitor “Sacrifice.” Take a look at his music video right here!

Supply (1)