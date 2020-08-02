VICTON’s Hanse Launches Personal Instagram Account

VICTON’s Hanse has opened a brand new Instagram account of his very personal!

Though VICTON already has an official group account on Instagram, Hanse has now created his personal particular person account as effectively.

Hanse is now the fourth member of VICTON to launch his personal Instagram account, becoming a member of his bandmates Byungchan, Han Seung Woo, and Sejun.

For his very first put up, Hanse saved issues easy, sharing a mysterious picture of himself with the highest half of his face minimize off.

VICTON lately made a comeback with the dramatic single “Mayday,” which earned them their third music present win. In the event you haven’t already seen it, take a look at their music video right here!