VICTON’s Sejun Launches Instagram Account

VICTON’s Sejun is now on Instagram!
On June 19, Sejun grew to become the third member of VICTON to launch a private Instagram account. His username consists of his identify backwards and his birthday, and his first submit is a photograph with the caption, “Hi there, I’m Sejun.”
Sejun now joins fellow members Byungchan and Han Seung Woo on Instagram.
VICTON is a seven-member group beneath Play M Leisure that debuted in 2016 and just lately wrapped up promotions for his or her single “Mayday,” which earned them their third ever music present win.
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment