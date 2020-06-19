VICTON’s Sejun Launches Instagram Account

VICTON’s Sejun is now on Instagram!

On June 19, Sejun grew to become the third member of VICTON to launch a private Instagram account. His username consists of his identify backwards and his birthday, and his first submit is a photograph with the caption, “Hi there, I’m Sejun.”

Sejun now joins fellow members Byungchan and Han Seung Woo on Instagram.

VICTON is a seven-member group beneath Play M Leisure that debuted in 2016 and just lately wrapped up promotions for his or her single “Mayday,” which earned them their third ever music present win.