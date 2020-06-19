General News

VICTON’s Sejun Launches Instagram Account

June 19, 2020
1 Min Read

VICTON’s Sejun is now on Instagram!

On June 19, Sejun grew to become the third member of VICTON to launch a private Instagram account. His username consists of his identify backwards and his birthday, and his first submit is a photograph with the caption, “Hi there, I’m Sejun.”

Sejun now joins fellow members Byungchan and Han Seung Woo on Instagram.

VICTON is a seven-member group beneath Play M Leisure that debuted in 2016 and just lately wrapped up promotions for his or her single “Mayday,” which earned them their third ever music present win.

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment