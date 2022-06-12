Víctor Manuel “N”, former vice president of Cruz Azul affiliated with Billy Álvarez, was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office

They arrested Víctor “N”, former legal representative of Cruz Azul (Photo: Attorney General’s Office)

The institutional crisis of Blue Cross Cooperative does not end, because after Guillermo Billy Álvarez reappeared with a series of videos where he presumed his innocence, now another manager related to the older brother of the Álvarez family came to light, although he was apprehended by capital authorities in western Mexico City.

Is about Victor Manuel “N”who appeared as the legal representative and vice president of the cement team and who was also a fugitive from justice accused by the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) for alleged money laundering and organized crimewhich is why he disappeared from the public image since 2019.

The manager, who even appeared on soccer talk shows as a representative of the Cruz Azul soccer team, He would have been detained by federal ministerial and investigative authorities in the Polanco area around 2:30 p.m. this Friday, June 10specifically at the intersection of Lamartine and Homero streets.

According to official information from the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX), the former director was captured by the Investigative Police (PDI) “in follow-up to an investigation initiated for the crime of falsehood before authorities for his alleged participation.”

The accused was transferred to North Men’s Preventive Prisonwhere he remained at the disposal of the control judge who required him to determine his legal situation, while he is treated as presumed innocent until his responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the jurisdictional body.

According to investigations, the crime of falsehood before the authorities would have occurred in March 2017, after an investigation folder was opened for the crime of human trafficking, so while the respective investigations into the crime were followed, it was established that Víctor Manuel “N” could have given false statements.

For several years Manuel Garcés worked as advisor and legal representative of the company presided over by Billy Álvarez, with whom he is also related as his brother-in-law; however, in August 2019 she filed a lawsuit against him for mishandling at the head of the Blue Cross Cooperativeby supposedly not being accountable for 25 years, which did not proceed.

In that year, the family dispute of the Cooperative within the Álvarez family was confirmed, because through legal devices the main representatives were caught in the crossfire: Guillermo Álvarez, Alfredo Álvarez and Víctor Garcés.

At the beginning of 2020, Garcés himself was disqualified from his functions by decision of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative, when accused of a fraud for USD 50 million.

Just last May 20, almost 24 months after the search broke out by the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) to Guillermo Billy Alvarez Cuevasfor alleged money laundering and operations with illicit money, the former director of the Blue Cross Cooperative publicly reappeared through a video posted on social media.

Billy Álvarez clarified through his message that in the following days will publish content to expose its truth regarding the accusations that he has against him, but not before making it known that he is affected by the situation that the Blue Cross Cooperative nowadays.

“Due to various circumstances I have not been able to be close, much less go to my colleagues and colleagues of the organization to be able to explain why, by virtue of the circumstances in which I find myself”, began to describe the eldest of the brothers Alvarez Cuevaswho was at the helm of the company for more than 30 years.

