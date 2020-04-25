Victoria Justice to Host Nickelodeon’s Virtual ‘Youngsters Choice Awards’ – Variety

Nickelodeon has introduced Victoria Justice will host the “Youngsters Choice Awards” on Saturday, Might 2 at eight p.m. ET/PT.

The newly titled and just about produced present, “Nickelodeon’s Youngsters Choice Awards 2020: Have fun Collectively,” was initially set to air on March 22, however was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The occasion will embody celeb video appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Invoice Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf and extra.

As well as, solid members of “The Avengers: Endgame” are set to make an look, and the present will function a sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s new dwell motion collection “The Astronauts,” from Think about Leisure. The digital occasion is about to embody a phase from Jojo Siwa and a efficiency by recording artist and actor Asher Angel. There will even be an unique take a look at Nick’s Slime in Area Voyage.

NBA champion and international icon LeBron James will obtain the 2020 Technology Change Award, honoring his dedication to creating actual and lasting change by means of schooling. James’ Quibi collection “I Promise” premiered this month, documenting the lives of essentially the most at-risk college students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio attending the I Promise college and their day-to-day struggles.

Nickelodeon will even assist the mission of No Child Hungry, a nationwide marketing campaign to finish childhood starvation in America, and can current a $1 million donation in assist of these affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main nominees for the award present embody “Avengers: Endgame” with 11, adopted by Taylor Swift with 5 and Lil Nas X, the “Frozen 2” movie and the “Henry Hazard” collection with 4 nominations every.