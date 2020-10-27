Victoria Mahoney to Direct Kerry Washington in ‘Shadow Drive’ Movie

Victoria Mahoney is about to direct “Shadow Drive,” an action-drama starring Kerry Washington and Sterling Ok. Brown, for Lionsgate.

Mahoney beforehand served as a second unit director on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” making her the primary girl ever to maintain a directing credit score on a “Star Wars” film.

“Shadow Drive” follows an estranged husband and spouse (portrayed by Washington and Brown) with a bounty on their heads. They’re compelled to go on the run with their son to keep away from their former employer — a unit of shadow ops that has been despatched to kill them. Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan wrote the screenplay.

“Victoria is among the most spectacular and in-demand administrators working at this time,” Erin Westerman, president of manufacturing for the Lionsgate Movement Image Group, mentioned in an announcement. “Like with all of her work, she is going to deliver iconic motion, heat, fashion, and gravitas to ‘Shadow Drive.’ We all know she, together with Kerry and Sterling and the proficient manufacturing workforce will elevate this thrilling manufacturing.”

Washington’s firm Simpson Road and Brown’s firm Indian Meadows Productions are producing the film, alongside Stephen “Dr.” Love by his Made With Love Media firm. Indian Meadows’ Danielle Reardon, Jennifer Wiley-Stockton and Katherine Atkinson are serving as government producers.

Mahoney, who has collaborated with the likes of Ava DuVernay, JJ Abrams and Patty Jenkins, not too long ago directed episodes of “Lovecraft Nation,” “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Energy” and “Queen Sugar.” Her first function movie was 2011’s “Yelling to the Sky.”

“We’re completely thrilled to be working with Victoria Mahoney,” Washington and Brown mentioned. “Her imaginative and prescient is inspiring. Her enthusiasm is infectious. Her artistry and perception have already deepened this electrifying venture.”

She is represented by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.