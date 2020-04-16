General News

Victoria police did not use excessive force against innocent man who had arm damaged, watchdog finds

April 16, 2020
Nik Dimopoulos feared Important Incident Response Crew officers had been intruders as soon as they raided an LGBTI ebook place in Fitzroy

An innocent man who had his arm badly broken in a Victoria police raid at an LGBTI ebook place in Fitzroy remaining 12 months says he’s aggravated through the state’s anti-corruption watchdog discovering the officer’s actions in restraining him weren’t disproportionate.

In Might remaining 12 months, Victoria regulation enforcement officers stormed the storage of the home linked to Hares and Hyenas inside the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy at 2am.

