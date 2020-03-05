VidCon 2020 Adds Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Other TikTok Stars to Lineup

VidCon, which began a decade in the past round YouTube creators and their followers, is widening its outreach to TikTok influencers this yr.

The Viacom-owned occasion enterprise introduced that high TikTok stars together with Charli D’Amelio (32.eight million followers), Dixie D’Amelio (13 million), Avani Gregg (12 million), Payton Moormeier (10.eight million) and Noen Eubanks (10.1 million) will likely be attending VidCon US as featured creators for the primary time.

The teenage D’Amelio sisters — Charli is 15; Dixie is 18 — and Avani Gregg are a part of Hype Home, an L.A.-based collective of TikTok creators.

Other TikTokkers confirmed to attend VidCon US 2020 embrace Benji Krol, Alex Guzman, Drea Okeke (Drea KnowsBest), Isabella Avila (onlyJayus), and Seth Obrien. As beforehand, additionally showing on the occasion are TikTok creators Jay and Gil Croesand, Spencer X, Oliver Moy, Andre Swilley, Enoch True, Alana Rufael (ThunThun Skittles), Sebastian Moy, Jasmine Gonzalez (jasminexgonzalez), and Brittany Broski.

VidCon US 2020 will likely be held on the Anaheim Conference Heart from June 17-20, 2020.

Extra creators confirmed to attend embrace Molly Burke, Hannah Hart, Coyote Peterson, Brent Rivera, Jenn McAllister, JaidenAnimations, Dez Machado, LaurDIY, Anthony Padilla, Vanessa and Veronica Merrell, Ben Azelart, Kat Blaque, VidCon founders John and Hank Inexperienced, Rachel Ballinger, Rosana Pansino, Joey Graceffa, and Elle Mills.

Final yr’s VidCon drew some 75,000 attendees and over 120 model exhibitors to Anaheim. Over the previous yr, VidCon has expanded to add Asia, Mexico, and Abu Dhabi occasions as well as to Australia and London. VidCon was based by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Inexperienced (Vlogbrothers) and acquired by Viacom in 2018.

Pictured above: Charli D’Amelio (left) and Dixie D’Amelio