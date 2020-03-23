VidCon 2020 Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Bowing to the inevitable, VidCon’s flagship U.S. version in June has been canceled as a result of of the coronavirus disaster.

As not too long ago as final week, VidCon reps mentioned it had remained a go as scheduled for Anaheim, Calif., from June 17-20. However on Monday organizers introduced the U.S. confab’s cancellation.

“Sadly, as a result of continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 we made the troublesome determination to cancel #VidConUS,” VidCon GM Jim Louderback mentioned in a assertion posted Monday on Twitter.

VidCon, which is owned by ViacomCBS, mentioned it’s trying to stage an occasion within the U.S. someday within the fall. “We’re dedicated to bringing a VidCon US expertise to our followers, creators, and the business in 2020 and are actively engaged on a plan to take action this fall. We can have additional particulars to share by June 15, 2020,” VidCon mentioned in a press release.

VidCon mentioned all tickets and pre-ordered merchandise which have been bought for the 2020 occasion can be refunded in full by April 15, 2020, together with all charges for beforehand canceled tickets. Tickets bought for VidCon US 2020 is not going to be legitimate to be used at future occasions.

Individually, the inaugural VidCon Mexico 2020 was postponed till Sept. 17-20, at Mexico Metropolis’s Citibanamex Heart. (Initially it was set for April 30-Might 3.) Additionally, the first-ever VidCon Abu Dhabi, which was to have run March 25-28, is now scheduled to happen Dec. 16-19, 2020.

First launched in 2010, the U.S. version of the conference for web video creators, followers and business professionals drew some 75,000 attendees to Southern California final yr. VidCon was based by Hank and John Inexperienced (of YouTube’s Vlogbrothers channel) and the convention enterprise was acquired in 2018 by Viacom.

In a tweet Monday concerning the cancellation of VidCon US 2020, Hank Inexperienced mentioned, “Sending like to all of the individuals I often see at VidCon who I gained’t get to hang around with this yr. Let’s Skype or no matter! However principally sending like to the individuals on VidCon workforce who spend their entire yr planning this factor. They kick ass and I really like them.”