Video: 11 people lost their lives in a second accident in a shipyard in Visakhapatnam

new Delhi: A terrible accident has occurred in a port in Andhra Pradesh, in which 10 people have lost their lives in a matter of seconds. The accident of falling of a crane is captured in this video. In this horrific accident, 10 people have lost their lives and one person has been injured. After getting the latest information, the death toll has increased to 11. Also Read – Video: Giant crane collapsed on sight, 10 killed in accident, 1 injured

In the video aired on television, a huge and 75 tonne crane is seen falling down with a loud voice.



#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

According to the information, a crane fell at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 11 people, including four HSL employees, died after the crane fell.

Around 11 people were killed when a crane collapsed during the test on Saturday in the premises of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam District Magistrate Vinay Chand told reporters that four of the dead are HSL employees, while the rest are contract workers. He said that this is the first such incident in Hindustan Shipyard.

Commissioner of Police RK Meena said that the accident occurred when these personnel were erecting the crane. Police said that the three bodies have been exhumed and have been identified. He told that rescue work is going on at the site of the incident.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the Visakhapatnam district collector and the city police commissioner to take immediate action in the incident of the crane accident.

A new crane was being commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. Both also within the Hindustan Shipyard & also a high-level committee from administration: Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand on crane collapse incident pic.twitter.com/O9KicMHMp7 – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

On the fall of the crane, Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said, a new crane was being commissioned. A trial run was being done to make it operational at full capacity. We have ordered an inquiry from a high-level committee within the Hindustan Shipyard and from the administration.