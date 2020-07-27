VIDEO: 5 Rafale jets fly from France to India, now enemies will rock

new Delhi: Today in the country’s defense history, 27 July was recorded when 5 Rafale planes flew to India from France’s airport. India has thanked the French government, French Airforce and Rafale manufacturer Dassault. These warships are going to join the Indian Air Force amid the ongoing tension with China on the eastern Ladakh border. These fighter jets manufactured today have surfaced and have flown from France to India. Also Read – Rafael’s wait is over, Indian Air Force pilots flying fighter jet from France airbase

Indian Air Force is going to induct its first batch of Rafale jet war planes in the eastern Ladakh border amid the ongoing deadlock with China. These 5 Rafale jets will be included in the Indian Air Force airbase at Ambala, Haryana on 29 July. Also Read – When Mahendra Singh met Dhoni for the first time ‘Nervous’ Imran Tahir

Indian Ambassador to France Javed Ashraf said, these 5 Rafale jets are extremely fast, versatile and very deadly aircraft. Both are beautiful and wild. I want to thank Dassault and all the support to the French Government and the French Air Force.

Let me tell you that the Indian Air Force had said, “The Air Force air crew and ground crew have undergone extensive training related to the aircraft including state-of-the-art weapon systems and are now fully operational. Efforts after the arrival of the aircraft will be focused on operationalizing the aircraft as soon as possible.

Official sources said that Rafale fighter jets are likely to be deployed in the eastern Ladakh sector, so that the Indian Air Force can strengthen its operational capabilities along the Line of Actual Control in the wake of a dispute with China. Officials said that after the arrival of Rafale planes, the combat capabilities of the Air Force will increase further.

India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets for about 58 thousand crores. Of these 36 Rafale aircraft, 30 will be fighter aircraft and six training aircraft.