VIDEO: 85-year-old grandmother showed martial arts tricks on the road, it will take you months to learn a stunt

new Delhi: It is often heard and seen that the children of the parents spend their whole life in raising and raising them, the same family leaves them in old age. If family support is not available, it becomes very difficult to cut the life of old age. For the elderly, two things are very important in life. One is the love of his family and the other sticks for walking and support. But when the family bypasses, then only sticks remain to run life. These days, a video is becoming viral in social media in which an 85-year-old woman is showing martial arts tricks with sticks. The whole world is shocked to see his stunt.

Shantabai, a resident of Pune, should be resting herself these days, despite this corona virus and lockdown, she is walking in the streets and showing stunts. It seems that the old mother has no more options left to run her life.