Video: a raging fox violently attacked a woman in the US

A rabid fox attacked a woman in the US



A video of a vicious fox attack on a woman in Ithaca, New York state, circulated this week on social networks, despite the fact that it dates back to July 25.

The images, taken from home security cameras and taken in what appears to be a front yard, they show a woman trying to avoid the virulent attack of the animal with great impetus, although without success.

At the beginning, you see the woman standing by the side of a road talking on a cell phone, when the fox runs up behind her and grabs onto her leg. The woman kicks the animal several times without making it happen. as defeated. Finally, the fox bites her hand and does not allow her to let go, despite the woman’s multiple efforts.

Towards the end of the sequence, a man approaches the woman with a large stick in his hand, and as he approaches the fox, this one runs away.

US media say that several sources reported that, after the attack, the fox had been captured and euthanized because it had tested positive for rabies.

The woman, for her part, He is in good health after spending a few hours in a hospital.

The woman trying to get rid of the fox

Foxes are one of the species that frequently transmit rabies in the US, although they account for fewer cases than other wildlife such as bats, raccoons and skunks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health agency guidelines state that Overly aggressive behavior — such as that seen in the video — in one of these animals or, less commonly, in a pet, can be a sign of rabies, but there is a wide range of symptoms.

Although the virus originates in animals, it can spread to humans through bites or scratches and infect the central nervous system. Rabies can be fatal if the disease reaches the brain, but it is usually treatable as long as treatment is given soon after exposure.

That’s why health officials recommend vaccinating all household pets against rabies to reduce the risk of spread.

Keep reading:

A football player was found dead at one of Floyd Mayweather’s properties

The James Webb Telescope first detected carbon dioxide on an exoplanet

Why parents’ low confidence in the COVID vaccine is worrying in the US