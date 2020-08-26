VIDEO: ABVP workers stopped Maharashtra minister’s convoy in Maharashtra, police beat up and beaten

new Delhi: After stopping the convoy of Minister Abdul Sattar in the Government of Maharashtra, ABVP workers were beaten fiercely. Police and commandos apprehended and beaten ABVP workers. The incident of clash between workers and police was captured on camera. Its videos are going viral. Also Read – Students could not read due to network issue, PMO quickly made every arrangement …

In fact, Minister of State Abdul Seventy went to Dhule in Maharashtra. Here, his convoy was stopped by all-India student activists. These activists stopped to demand the college fees be waived. It is alleged that the police caught them and beat them fiercely. And pulled them away. Also Read – Maharashtra: Number of infected crosses 7 lakhs, 11 thousand new patients found in 24 hours, so far more than 22 thousand deaths

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police beat members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off college fee of students owing to # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/AM8B86nOhz Also Read – Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi – ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Minister Abdul Sattar has also received a statement regarding this matter. He said that ‘I told the ABVP workers to talk from inside the car. I was ready to talk, but none of them wore masks, which was not right. If a policeman has assaulted them without any reason, then it should be investigated.