VIDEO: After the defeat, the PM consoled the emotional ladies’s hockey group, saying- ‘Do not cry; Your sweat turned into the muse of crores of daughters.

Tokyo Olympic 2021 Updates: Top Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the Indian ladies's hockey group, which misplaced the bronze medal fit on the Tokyo Olympic Video games, over the telephone and inspired them. The ladies's hockey group needed to be content material with the fourth position within the Olympics. The ladies's hockey group indubitably misplaced the fit, however they received the hearts of crores of Indians. The Indian group reached the semi-finals via growing historical past within the Tokyo Olympics, shedding 3-4 to Britain within the bronze medal fit and completed fourth.

Top Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian ladies's hockey group at the telephone and stated that their sweat may no longer convey medals, however lately it has develop into an inspiration for crores of daughters of the rustic. It used to be best after the final whistle that the Indian gamers began weeping at the box and trainer Shored Marin and the group's medical marketing consultant Wayne Lombard had been observed dealing with them.

#WATCH | Indian Girls’s hockey group breaks down right through telephonic dialog with Top Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciates them for his or her efficiency at #Tokyo2020 %.twitter.com/n2eWP9Omzj – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021



Top Minister Modi stated at the telephone to Captain Rani Rampal and all of the group, ‘You all have performed rather well. You’ve gotten sweated such a lot for the final 5 to 6 years. Leaving the whole lot, you had been doing non secular follow on this. Your sweat may no longer convey a medal, however your sweat has develop into the muse of crores of daughters of the rustic lately. He additional stated, ‘I congratulate all of the teammates and your trainer. Do not be upset in any respect.

He additionally requested if Navneet Kaur had a watch harm, to which Captain Rani informed that she had won 4 stitches. He stated, ‘There is not any drawback in his eye, is it?’ Praising the gamers, he stated, ‘Vandana and everybody have performed rather well. Salima does wonders.

Captain Rani and goalkeeper Savita Poonia had been surprised whilst chatting with the Top Minister. In this he stated, ‘You guys forestall crying. The sound is coming to me. The rustic is happy with you. Do not be upset in any respect. He stated, ‘After such a lot of a long time because of the exhausting paintings of you other people, the id of Hockey India is being revived.’

Trainer Marin stated, ‘The women have develop into emotional. Thanks to your encouragement. I’ve additionally informed him that he has accomplished one thing greater than a medal and must be at liberty about it. The Top Minister stated, ‘You all did your best possible and I noticed the way you had been pacifying the ladies. Highest needs for the longer term.

We’re all crushed via the stupendous efforts of Indian gamers within the Olympic Video games. The self-discipline proven via our little children particularly in hockey, the ardor proven against victory, is a smart inspiration for the prevailing and long run generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

Previous she had tweeted, ‘We overlooked out on a medal in ladies’s hockey, however this group displays the brand new India through which we’re scaling new heights via functioning at our best possible. The gamers gave their best possible. Each member of the group has super braveness, ability and perseverance. India is happy with this group. He wrote, ‘Her good fortune on the Tokyo Olympics will encourage many younger ladies to play and do smartly in hockey. Pleased with this group.

