Video: Army blows test houses, bunkers, terrorist launch pads of Pakistan’s nefarious designs

7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed, 10-12 injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed: This video is an action by the Indian Army, in which the Pakistani Army's bunker, oil depot and the launch pads of terrorists were destroyed on Friday. The Indian Army today responded to Pakistan's action in which it violated the ceasefire at several places in Jammu and Kashmir without provocation. In this, six people including three of our security personnel died. In this counterattack action of the Indian Army, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and 10-12 have been injured. Many of Pakistan's bunkers have been destroyed in retaliation by the Indian Army. Army oil depot caught fire and many terror launch pads have also been destroyed.

#WATCH In response to the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by the Pakistani Army, the Indian Army fired 7-8 Pakistani Army personnel and wounded 10-12 in retaliatory firing. A large number of Pakistan Army bunkers and launch pads have also been destroyed: Indian Army sources pic.twitter.com/z3EODtBvkx

– ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 13, 2020

Pakistani troops on Friday violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) at several places between Uri sector and Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir, killing six people including three security personnel. The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire, apart from various locations in Uri, in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district and the Keran sector in Kupwara district. Pakistani soldiers fired mortar and other weapons.

Including one Sub-Inspector of BSF and two Army martyrs

Two army personnel were killed in Pakistani firing in Nambla, Uri. A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Haji Pir sector was also killed, while a jawan was injured. Two civilians died in Kamalkot sector in Uri area of ​​Baramulla district, while one woman died in Balkot area of ​​Haji Pir sector. Many people have been injured in these incidents.

Army foiled an attempt to infiltrate

A defense spokesman also said that the army foiled an infiltration attempt. The infiltration of ceasefire along the Line of Control in Keran sector was being facilitated for infiltration. Srinagar-based Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Today our troops noticed suspicious activities at the forward posts near the Line of Control in the Keran sector. Vigilant troops foiled a suspected infiltration attempt. “

Army fully prepared to thwart terrorist infiltration

With the attempt of infiltration, Pakistan started violating the ceasefire without any provocation. Colonel Kalia said, “They fired shells from mortar and other weapons. It is being answered appropriately. ” India’s Army is fully prepared to foil all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. “

SI Rakesh Doval of BSF was martyred.

Rakesh Doval, Sub Inspector (SI) posted in the BSF Artillery Battery, was injured in the shelling by Pakistan at around 1.15 pm and later died. Constable Vasu Raja posted at the same advance post was injured in the shelling. He has injuries on his hands and cheeks. The king’s condition is stable. Doval was a resident of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and he joined the Border Security Force in 2004. Doval is survived by his father, wife and a nine-year-old daughter.

7-8 November midnight Three soldiers, including captain and BSF jawan were killed.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. Earlier, an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate the Machil sector was made at midnight of 7-8 November, in which three terrorists were killed. Three soldiers, including an army captain and a BSF jawan, were martyred in that campaign.