Video: Arnab Goswami, who came out of Taloja jail on Bell, said – thankful to Supreme Court

Mumbai: Journalist Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja jail in Raigad district a few hours after getting interim bail from the Supreme Court. He was arrested on November 4 in a 2018 case for allegedly abetting an interior designer for suicide.

Goswami came out of jail at around 8.30 pm. He greeted the people outside the jail by shaking hands in the vehicle. He said that he is grateful to the Supreme Court. Goswami displayed the victory sign saying, "This is a victory for the people of India."

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail following Supreme Court order granting interim bail pic.twitter.com/YzGfIm3wGo – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

The apex court earlier granted him interim bail today, stating that if personal liberty is curtailed, it would be “ridicule of justice”.