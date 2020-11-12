VIDEO: Ayodhya has been illuminated, such grand preparations are going on for the festival of Diwali

Ram Ki Paidi illuminated for ‘Deepotsav’ to be held in Ayodhya, on the occasion of #Diwali: After the commencement of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the first big festival of Deepotsav will be seen. Its preparation has been done like this. The grand preparations are seen here in this video. A fascinating laser show will be organized on Friday to give a grand look to ‘Deepotsav-2020’ held on Deepavali festival in Ayodhya. Also Read – Deepotsav 2020: Aura of Deepotsav will compete with moon-stars, corner-corner will light up, particle-particle will rise- Jai Shri Shri Ram…

The show will portray the scene of Lord Shri Ram’s arrival at Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana, and the praise of Lord Shri Ram ‘Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajman’ will also be heard in the background. Virtual fireworks show by Laser will be a major highlight of Deepotsav-2020. Also Read – Diwali Snack Recipe: Make Special Tasty and Tangy Achari Paneer at home this Diwali, know how to make it

#WATCH: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated for ‘Deepotsav’ to be held in Ayodhya, on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/WjUeBbWhfC Also Read – Good news for UP’s power users, electricity will not be expensive, slab change proposal also rejected – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2020

On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, this Deepotsav is being organized on the Diwali festival in Ayodhya. This laser show will also show the happiness of city dwellers on Lord Shri Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya and the event organized to welcome them. It will include the sound of conch and bells. Dances prevalent in various regions of India such as Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, Kuchipudi and Kathak dance will also be featured in the show.