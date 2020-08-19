VIDEO: Bihar DGP, questions raised on Riya Chakraborty’s ‘Aukat’

new Delhi: The CBI will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Supreme Court has ruled today. Sushant Singh Rajput fans are happy about this. At the same time, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (DGP Gupteshwar Pandey) has given such a statement, on which questions are being raised on social media. This statement is included in the top trend on Twitter. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said on SC verdict in SSR case – ‘With CBI investigation people can trust that justice will happen now’

Speaking to the media, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Riya Chakraborty did not have any time to comment on the Chief Minister of Bihar. Journalists had asked the DGP a question about any statement of Riya Chakraborty. At that, the DGP repeated his statement about his position twice. This video of DGP's statement is going viral on social media. Many people are questioning this statement of the DGP of Bihar and the language.

#WATCH "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said before the court’s decision that justice will prevail and the court will definitely take its decision in the interest of Sushant. After the decision, the DGP said that in this case, milk will now become milk water. Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June. His body was found hanging in his house.