Video: BJP MLA from UP mentioned – Gomutra has stored from Corona, other folks additionally drink with chilly water

#WATCH | BJP MLA Surendra Singh in UP’s Ballia claimed consuming cow urine has secure him from coronavirus. He additionally beneficial other folks to ‘drink cow urine with a tumbler of chilly water’. (07.05) Additionally Learn – Delhi: Process Drive constituted for kids dropping circle of relatives because of Kovid-19, what does it imply? (Supply: Self made video) %.twitter.com/C9TYR4b5Xq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) Might 8, 2021

298 sufferers died in UP, 26,847 newly inflamed, UP Within the closing one week, instances of corona virus an infection has diminished by way of greater than 65 thousand. In Uttar Pradesh, 298 sufferers died of corona virus an infection on Saturday and 26,847 have been discovered newly inflamed. Within the closing 24 hours since Saturday, 298 sufferers have died because of an infection, whilst 26,847 new instances had been reported. Up to now, a complete of 15,170 other folks have died because of corona an infection in UP, whilst a complete of 14,80, 315 other folks had been inflamed to this point.