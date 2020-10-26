Video: BJP workers try to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, then …

Three people, who claimed to be BJP workers from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, were detained on Monday while they were trying to hoist the tricolor at the city’s historic bell tower. Officials said that three people were detained on Monday morning for attempting to hoist the tricolor at the bell tower of the main commercial center of Lalchowk. Also Read – MP ByPolls: One more blow to Congress before by-election in Madhya Pradesh – MLA from Damoh joined BJP

He said that the three claimed themselves to be BJP workers from Kupwara district in North Kashmir and tried to hoist the tricolor at the clock tower, shouting slogans in favor of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and the party. Also Read – BJP’s arrest for Mehbooba Mufti’s “seditious” statement, Congress gave this response

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Police detain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were allegedly trying to hoist national flag at clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/j8rUFH0kco Also read – disputed statement of Mehboobi Mufti, said- Our flag should be returned, otherwise the tricolor will not be raised – ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

He said that the police immediately came into action and took him into custody. While taking from there, one of them said that he will hoist the tricolor in every part of Kashmir.

He said, “Tell Mehbooba Mufti that I will hoist the tricolor in every part of Kashmir.” Significantly, the PDP chief recently said that she will not lift the tricolor until the status of the then Jammu and Kashmir state is restored. The state used to have a separate constitution and flag until the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was canceled by the Center in August last year.