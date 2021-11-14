VIDEO: BJP’s ‘Jam’, SP’s ‘Butter’, Akhilesh Yadav centered Amit Shah and Yogi govt like this

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav, President of Samajwadi Birthday party and previous Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP). Akhilesh mentioned that this govt has no longer best ruined the state, however has additionally beaten the farmers and raised inflation. Akhilesh Yadav mentioned that ‘BJP despatched ‘JAM’, so we’re sending ‘butter’ for them. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav mentioned in Kushinagar district that if the SP involves energy, the deficient will probably be given meals ceaselessly.Additionally Learn – Jawaharlal Nehru was once born on at the present time, went to prison time and again for independence, know what PM Modi mentioned on his start anniversary

Akhilesh Yadav hit again at Union House Minister Amit Shah’s observation of ‘JAM’ and mentioned, ‘Do not search for jams right here and there, jam on my own does not glance just right. Everybody should have had breakfast within the morning and with out butter you’re going to no longer even stroll and those BJP other people have no idea that jam isn’t eaten in diabetes. Akhilesh Yadav mentioned that ‘not anything can occur with out butter, will inform the that means of butter subsequent time however know this a lot that if he has despatched jam, then we’re sending ‘butter’ for him. Additionally Learn – India was once partly a Muslim country earlier than Narendra Modi turned into PM: BJP

#WATCH | “…SP has get a hold of JAM for BJP – J for ‘jhooth’ (lies), A for ‘ahankaar’ (conceitedness), M for ‘mehengai’ (inflation). BJP has to provide a answer on their very own JAM…,” says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav percent.twitter.com/snwBwXZVhT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2021

Additionally Learn – Amit Shah centered SP in Azamgarh, mentioned – Yogi govt has freed Purvanchal from each mosquito and mafia

Allow us to tell that Amit Shah, whilst addressing a public assembly in Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of Akhilesh Yadav, had mentioned that Top Minister Modi has introduced a JAM (JAM portal) in order that corruption-free purchases can also be made, wherein ‘J’ is there. Method Jan Dhan Financial institution Account, ‘A’ manner Aadhar Card and ‘M’ manner Cellular to Each Guy.

Shah had mentioned mockingly at the SP, “Once I spoke about this in Gujarat, a SP chief mentioned, ‘We now have introduced jam too’. I came upon what their jam is, then got here to grasp that ‘J’ manner Jinnah, ‘A’ to Azam Khan and ‘M’ to Mukhtar Ansari. Now you inform whether or not you wish to have BJP’s jam or Samajwadi Birthday party’s.” Began it.

Based on a query, he mentioned that SP will give tickets to girls who’re prone to win, Congress is giving tickets to girls who’re prone to lose. Akhilesh Yadav mentioned, ‘I’m glad that I’ve were given a possibility to talk over with Kushinagar time and again. Each time I got here to Kushinagar and methods had been held, the duty of forming a majority govt in want of the Samajwadi Birthday party was once achieved, so to start with, I bow to the land of Lord Buddha. Taking a jibe on the Leader Minister, Yadav mentioned, “Whilst we’re backward, we’re forward in considering, however he’s backward in each considering and motion, so trade is certain to occur, trade will occur.”

Describing the 3 new agricultural regulations as black regulations, Yadav demanded the federal government to deliver it again. He mentioned that the farmers of the entire nation are indignant with the federal government and are ceaselessly agitating, if the farmer is left in the marketplace then the farmers is probably not glad. Based on a query, Yadav mentioned that the entire instances registered towards birthday party chief Azam Khan are flawed. Yadav mentioned, “Injustice is being achieved to Azam Khan and that is being achieved by means of the BJP govt.”

Regarding the general public enhance won all the way through his visits, Yadav mentioned, “Farmers, formative years, other people from all walks of existence are showing within the methods and the message of trade is being won, other people need trade.” He mentioned that within the final 4 and a part years, the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party has no longer appeared again on its answer letter. What sort of govt will probably be there that doesn’t satisfy the guarantees made by means of them. Accusing the BJP govt of oppression of farmers, he referred to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. 8 other people, together with 4 farmers, had been killed within the Lakhimpur Kheri violence wherein Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ and his mates are the primary accused.