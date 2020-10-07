VIDEO: Black flag, stone pelt shown to former MP Kamal Nath’s convoy

Anuppur / Bhopal: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath protested in Anuppur by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists and showed black flags. At the same time, former state president of Congress Arun Yadav has accused Jade securityman Kamal Nath of stone pelting by BJP. By-elections are going to be held in 28 assembly constituencies in the state, one of them is also Anuppur. Kamal Nath arrived here to address the public meeting. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress released first list of 21 candidates of Bihar, see list

Hon.Kamal Nath (Z plus security) car stoned / protests during the Anuppur Yatra, his defeat, a symbol of despair, this hope from ideology arising out of the womb of violence, remember we have fought the British.

The video clarifies the violence is sponsored.@INCIndia @INCMP @OfficeOfKNath pic.twitter.com/hnmSpfXBNc

– Arun Yadav 🇮🇳 (@MPArunYadav) October 7, 2020

The BJYM activists protested against the Kamal Nath not giving an allowance of Rs 4000 to the unemployed under the ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kate’ campaign. The BJYM activists held black flags in their hands and came in front of Kamal Nath’s convoy and lodged a protest.

At the same time, former state president of Congress, Arun Yadav, shared a video and picture, accusing Kamal Nath’s convoy of stone pelting by the BJP. He said, ‘Stones and protests during the Anuppur Yatra on Kamal Nath’s (Z plus security) car, its defeat, a symbol of despair, this hope from ideology arising out of the womb of violence, remember we have fought with the British. The video makes it clear that violence is sponsored.