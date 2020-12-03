VIDEO: BMW car burnt down on road, this person saved his life…

BMW Car Catches Fire: We often hear news of a car fire on the road. Something similar has happened this time too. The news is of the Sion-Panvel highway adjacent to Mumbai. A moving BMW car caught fire here. The car started running on the road, causing panic. It is a matter of relief that the person riding the car managed to save his life and came out of the car in time. Also Read – BMC will give ‘free mask’ to those who violate Coronavirus rules, but will be fined



After receiving the news, the fire brigade car reached the spot and the fire was controlled. The fire caused a long jam on the highway.



Later the debris was removed from there and slowly vehicles started coming out from there. During this, many people also made photos and videos of the incident.

A BMW car caught fire in Chandigarh last October. During this time, three people narrowly escaped. By the time the control was controlled, the car was burnt down.