Video: Boys started celebrating snakes on Nagpanchami celebrating birthday, celebrating singing ‘Happy B’day’, then …

New Delhi As soon as the Shravan month begins, many types of festivals also begin in the country. From Monday to Monday, many types of festivals and fasts are performed in Sawan, from Rakshabandhan. In such a situation, the festival of Nagpanchami is also celebrated during Sawan. Nagpanchami was celebrated across the country yesterday i.e. on 25 July. Due to the Corona virus, no festival, fast, worship was seen in the country this time, but people celebrated the festival by staying at their homes and worshiped the beloved snake god of Lord Shiva by law.

Meanwhile, a video on social media is going viral very fast, in which some boys are seen celebrating snake's birthday. It is being told that this video is from Nagpanchami day. In such a situation, as soon as these boys saw the snake, they started celebrating the snake's birthday as Nagpanchami. In the video, the boys can be heard singing 'Happy Birthday' and clapping while celebrating the birthday of the snake.

If you really want to celebrate Naag Panchami in the true spirit, do not disturb them. Came across this video on whatsapp, credits unknown @RandeepHooda @ParveenKaswan @ranjeetnature @tweetsvirat pic.twitter.com/ScQaBCq8a6 – Sarosh (@saroshlodhi) July 25, 2020

At the same time, after seeing such a crowd, the snake looks quite scared. The snake is standing upstairs and the boys gather around it. However, where and when this video belongs to has not been clear. However, this video is becoming very fast on social media.

After watching the video, social media users are giving different responses. Where some people are criticizing this work of boys after watching the video and are also saying that the wild animals are not disturbed.